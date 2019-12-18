Flomaton’s Da’Quan Johnson Signs With The Duke Blue Devils

December 18, 2019

Flomaton High School senior football star Da’Quan “Money”  Johnson signed with the Duke Blue Devils Wednesday morning on National Signing Day.

Johnson decommitted from Troy State Sunday night. He received a scholarship offer and took an official visit to Duke earlier this month.

Johnson led the Flomaton Hurricanes to the 3A station championship last season, playing mostly quarterback. He was named Alabama’s 3A Back of the Year. In the championship game against Piedmont, Johnson carried the ball 43 times — a Super 7 record — and was named MVP. He also made 37 tackles on defense last season and had four interceptions.

Flomaton Coach Doug Vickery said in August Johnson picked Troy over South Alabama, Southern Miss, UAB, Tulane, Army, Florida Atlantic and others.

Pictured: Flomaton’s Da”quan “Money” Johnson signs with Duke, surrounded by his mom Tiffany Johnson, brother Devonta Johnson and Flomaton coaches. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

One Response to “Flomaton’s Da’Quan Johnson Signs With The Duke Blue Devils”

  1. Preston Hardy on December 18th, 2019 2:16 pm

    Congratulations, Da’quan. Duke offers one of thee finest academic opportunities in the world. Make certain that you take full advantage of it.





