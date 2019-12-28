Firefighters Respond To Reported Residential Fire In Century

December 28, 2019

Area fire departments were dispatched to a reported residential structure fire Friday night in Century.

The stove fire was reported out as firefighters arrived on scene on East Pond Street shortly after 6 p.m. They remained on scene to evacuate smoke from the residence and install a smoke detector.

If your home does not have a working smoke detector,call Escambia County Fire Rescue at 850-595-HERO (4376) or 850-436-5200 for city of Pensacola residents to have a free one installed.

The Century and McDavid stations of Escambia Fire Rescue, the Flomaton Fire Department and Jay Fire Department were initially dispatched to the call.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

