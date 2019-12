FHP Responds To Crash With Injuries On Quintette Road

At least one person was injured in a two vehicle crash last Wednesday afternoon on Quintette Road at Frank Ard Road. The injuries were not considered life threatening.

The crash is under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol. Escambia County EMS and the Cantonment Station of Escambia Rescue also responded.

Additional details were not available.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.