FBI Returns Control Of Deadly NAS Shooting Building Back To Navy, Holds Moment Of Silence

December 18, 2019

The FBI has returned control of Building 633, site of the deadly shooting December 6 onboard NAS Pensacola, to the U.S. Navy.

Tuesday, FBI Special Agent in Charge Rachel Rojas and NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer Captain Tim Kinsella co-led a moment of silence on the steps of the Naval Schools Command in honor of the three victims lost in the attack. Eight others were injured.

The FBI then transferred the facility to NCIS and the Navy.

The FBI said the physical search for evidence in the building is complete, but the FBI will continue 24/7 command post operations to track any and all leads.

Meanwhile, the building will remain closed indefinitely for repairs.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

