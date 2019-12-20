Escambia County High Principal Submits Resignation

Escambia County High School Principal Dennis Fuqua has submitted his resignation to accept a new position. His last day at the Atmore high school will be January 10.

Fuqua will become the director of the Coastal Alabama Community College Brewton Campus director.

He served as ECHS principal for seven years, and also worked as Flomaton High School principal and an ag instructor during his 16 years with the Escambia County (AL) School System.

Pictured: Principal Dennis Fuqua of Escambia County High School in Atmore has submitted his resignation. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.