December’s Seventh Residential Fire Occurs In Escambia County

Escambia County Fire Rescue has placed another red bulb on the “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety wreath, bringing the total to seven structure fires so far this December. Last year’s campaign concluded with seven red bulbs.

The seventh fire occurred in the 1400 block of North W. Street on Monday, December 16.

At 8:06 a.m., ECFR received multiple calls reporting smoke and flames coming from a two-story building. Upon arrival, units saw a working fire showing from a private dwelling. ECFR contained the fire in the building of origin and brought it under control in an hour. One apartment was a total loss, but the rest of the structure remained intact. The State Fire Marshal found that a series of overloaded extension cords caused the fire.

Smoke alarms were not present at the time of the incident. If your home does not have a working smoke detector, please call Escambia County Fire Rescue at 850-595-HERO (4376) or 850-436-5200 for city of Pensacola residents.

