Cool Soaking Rain For The Weekend, A Few Inches Possible

We are looking a cool, soaking rain for the most of the weekend due to a surface low moving across the Gulf of Mexico. Temperatures will not get out of the 50s, and 2-4 inches of rain are expected. Some localized areas will see over 4 inches.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Rain, mainly after noon. High near 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Rain. Low around 48. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Sunday: Rain. High near 54. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. North wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 67. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Calm wind.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69.