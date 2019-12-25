Christmas Eve Fire Leaves Two Without Home In Atmore

December 25, 2019

Two people were left without a home Christmas Eve after a house fire in Atmore.

The fire on Brooks Lane was apparently sparked by a space heater in a front room of the home, according to Atmore Fire Chief Ronald Peebles.

Two people resided in the home, but only one person was at home at the time of the blaze and was able to escape without injury.

The Atmore Fire Department and the Poarch Creek Indian Fire Department battled the blaze, which was reported about 3:15 p.m. The Atmore Police Department  also responded.

