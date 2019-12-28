Cantonment Man With No Driver’s License Charged With Fleeing From Deputies

December 28, 2019

A Cantonment man is facing charges after allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop and drug possession.

Thomas Devontae Jackson, 27, was booked into the Escambia County Jail for fleeing and eluding, driving while license suspended and possession of marijuana under 20 grams.

Jackson’s arrest came after an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office spotted him not wearing his seatbelt near Clifton Avenue and Lucerne Avenue in Pensacola. The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but Jackson fled. After terminating the traffic stop, the deputy eventually located the vehicle stationary on Amermania Drive. He located Jackson, who he recognized from the attempted traffic stop, outside a residence in the area, according to an arrest report.

The deputy reported finding a small bag of marijuana in Jackson’s pocket.

Jackson was released from jail on a $4,500 bond.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 