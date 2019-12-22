Cantonment Man Struck And Killed As He Walked On Highway 90

December 22, 2019

A Cantonment man was struck and killed in Santa Rosa County Saturday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported 35-year old Casey Scott Hess was walking in a travel lane of Highway 90 near Whitsett Lane when he was struck by a 2008 Toyota 4Runner drive by 54-year old Steven Enzer of Fort Walton Beach. Hess was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Enzer and the three passengers in his vehicle were not injured.

No charges were immediately filed. FHP said it was dark and raining at the time Hess was walking in the roadway.

