Cantonment Man Sentenced To Prison For Swindling Auto Repair Customers

December 31, 2019

A Cantonment man that owned an Escambia County automotive business has been sentenced to state prison for swindling customers.

Harley Brian Palmer, owner of Harley’s Automotive & Performance, entered a plea to racketeering, organized fraud (more than $20,000 but less than $50,000), four counts of dealing in stolen property, and six counts of grand theft (more than $300 but less than $5,000).

He was sentenced Monday to nine years in prison and ordered to pay over $20,000 in restitution. He faced a maximum sentence of 135 years.

Between January 1, 2017, and December 31, 2018, Palmer committed multiple counts of theft and dealing in stolen property in a systematic and ongoing course of conduct against multiple victims. Victims took their vehicles to Harley’s Automotive with the expectation that their vehicles would be repaired. Money was exchanged but the repairs were never completed, according to State Attorney Bill Eddins.

Palmer continued to use Harley’s Automotive to take in additional vehicles without completing repairs. Ultimately, he sold several of the vehicles without the permission or consent of the vehicle owners. Several of these vehicles ended up at a recycling company and were destroyed.

Palmer’s record includes convictions for worthless checks, petit theft, burglary, possession of burglary tools and more.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 