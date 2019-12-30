Cantonment Man Charged With Threatening His Father With A Box Cutter

A Cantonment man is facing a felony charge after allegedly threatening to cut his father with a box cutter.

Chazz Logan Morris, 22, was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Morris had been kicked out of his grandmother’s house and was spending one night with his parents on Stacey Road, an arrest report states.

When the father confronted him about leaving, Morris allegedly threatened to break all of their vehicle windows. The father told him he would call the police, and Morris pulled a box cutter on him and stated, “if you call the police, they better come quick because I will cut you”, according to the report.

Morris was booked into the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $5,000.