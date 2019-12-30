Cantonment Man Charged With Threatening His Father With A Box Cutter

December 30, 2019

A Cantonment man is facing a felony charge after allegedly threatening to cut his father with a box cutter.

Chazz Logan Morris, 22, was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Morris had been kicked out of his grandmother’s house and was spending one night with his parents on Stacey Road, an arrest report states.

When the father confronted him about leaving, Morris allegedly threatened to break all of their vehicle windows. The father told him he would call the police, and Morris pulled a box cutter on him and stated, “if you call the police, they better come quick because I will cut you”, according to the report.

Morris was booked into the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $5,000.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 