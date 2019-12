Bicyclist, 77, Killed On Escambia Roadway

A 77-year old bicyclist lost his life on an Escambia county roadway Thursday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Luvenia Boyd, 54, was traveling east on Fairfield Drive near Mission Road when bicyclist Willie Gaines entered the roadway directly in her path. Gaines was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The FHP said no charges were filed.