Bad Wooden Support Fixed Under Highway 4 Bridge

December 19, 2019

A compromised timber support under a county bridge on Highway 4 has been repaired, and a narrowed lane restriction on the bridge should be lifted soon.

On December 11, multiple barrels were placed adjacent to the guardrail on the eastbound side of the Highway 4 bridge over Canoe Creek to prevent drivers from traveling over the bad support.

County officials said Wednesday afternoon that repairs have been made, and the barrels should be removed by Friday after the work is inspected. Until then, electronic warning signs will remain both approaches to the bridge warning of the narrowed bridge and reduced speed limits.

The bridge is located along Highway 4 between Bratt and Byrneville.

Pictured: The Highway 4 bridge over Canoe Creek was narrowed Decmber 11 after compromised timber support was located. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 