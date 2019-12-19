Bad Wooden Support Fixed Under Highway 4 Bridge

A compromised timber support under a county bridge on Highway 4 has been repaired, and a narrowed lane restriction on the bridge should be lifted soon.

On December 11, multiple barrels were placed adjacent to the guardrail on the eastbound side of the Highway 4 bridge over Canoe Creek to prevent drivers from traveling over the bad support.

County officials said Wednesday afternoon that repairs have been made, and the barrels should be removed by Friday after the work is inspected. Until then, electronic warning signs will remain both approaches to the bridge warning of the narrowed bridge and reduced speed limits.

The bridge is located along Highway 4 between Bratt and Byrneville.

Pictured: The Highway 4 bridge over Canoe Creek was narrowed Decmber 11 after compromised timber support was located. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.