Alabama Deputy Crashes Into Tree In Florida During High Speed Chase

An Alabama sheriff’s deputy involved in a high speed chase was injured when her cruiser crashed into a tree Thursday night in Florida.

The female deputy was transported by MedStar EMS to D.W. McMillan Hospital in Brewton with injuries that were not considered serious following the crash on Fannie Road near Century.

The chase started about 9:20 p.m. Old Fannie Road near Hollywood Drive, east of Flomaton in Escambia County, Alabama. That’s where the Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office, Alabama State Troopers and Flomaton Police were conducting a vehicle checkpoint.

“As a vehicle approached the checkpoint, the driver spun around in a ditch and fled at a high rate of speed,” Escambia County (AL) Sheriff Heath Jackson said.

Law enforcement officers gave chase, with an Escambia County (AL) deputy in the lead. The pursuit continued along Fannie Road about a mile and a half before crossing into Florida. About a half mile into Florida, one deputy lost control in a curve on Fannie Road near Carley Road, ran off the roadway and struck several trees with a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe patrol unit.

Jackson said the pursuit was called off by the lead deputy off shortly after entering Florida, about the time the female deputy crashed into the trees.

A description of the vehicle that fled was not available Thursday night, and the identify of the driver remained unknown.

The wreck is under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol. The Century Station of Escambia (FL) Fire Rescue and the Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.