AAA Forecasting Record Setting Holiday Travel

December 29, 2019

AAA is forecasting a record 115.6 million travelers will break holiday records through January 1.

Here’s how AAA breaks down their forecast for those traveling 50 miles or more:

  • Total Travelers:
    • Americans - 115.6 million (4.3 million more than last year)
    • Floridians - 6.1 million (300,000 more than last year)
    • These figures are record highs for both the U.S. and Florida
  • Automobiles:
    • Americans – 104.8 million (3.9 million more than last year)
    • Floridians – 5.5 million (200,000 more than last year)
    • More people will drive this holiday season than ever before
  • Planes:
    • Americans – 6.97 million (300,000 more than last year)
    • Floridians – 332,500 (15,500 more than last year)
    • With 4.9% growth, air travel will see the biggest increase in travel volume during the year-end holidays – the most since 2003.
  • Trains, Buses and Cruise Ships:
    • Americans – 3.81 million (111,000 more than last year)
    • Floridians – 230,600 (9,300 more than last year)

For the purposes of the AAA forecast, the year-end holiday travel period is defined as the 12-day period from Saturday, December  21 to Wednesday, January 1.


Pictured: Pensacola International Airport. NorthEscambia.com file photo.

