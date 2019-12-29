AAA Forecasting Record Setting Holiday Travel

AAA is forecasting a record 115.6 million travelers will break holiday records through January 1.

Here’s how AAA breaks down their forecast for those traveling 50 miles or more:

Total Travelers: Americans - 115.6 million (4.3 million more than last year) Floridians - 6.1 million (300,000 more than last year) These figures are record highs for both the U.S. and Florida

Automobiles: Americans – 104.8 million (3.9 million more than last year) Floridians – 5.5 million (200,000 more than last year) More people will drive this holiday season than ever before

Planes: Americans – 6.97 million (300,000 more than last year) Floridians – 332,500 (15,500 more than last year) With 4.9% growth, air travel will see the biggest increase in travel volume during the year-end holidays – the most since 2003.

Trains, Buses and Cruise Ships: Americans – 3.81 million (111,000 more than last year) Floridians – 230,600 (9,300 more than last year)



For the purposes of the AAA forecast, the year-end holiday travel period is defined as the 12-day period from Saturday, December 21 to Wednesday, January 1.





Pictured: Pensacola International Airport. NorthEscambia.com file photo.