Escambia County Felon Arrested for Child Sexual Abuse Material, Drugs, And Stolen Guns

An Escambia County convicted felon has been arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on multiple counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and other charges.

Hershel Keith Cranford, 44, was charged with 20 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), and one count each of promotion of CSAM, using a two-way communication device to commit a felony, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and dealing in stolen property.

FDLE’s investigation began in May when agents identified a device that was using a peer-to-peer file-sharing platform to share files depicting the sexual abuse of children. Investigators linked the device to an IP address in Escambia County and identified the user as Cranford.

This week, FDLE agents, with the assistance of the Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Department of Agriculture Law Enforcement Division and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at Cranford’s residence. FDLE said the search warrant resulted in the seizure of an electronic device, methamphetamine, a Schedule I controlled substance, and multiple stolen firearms.

Cranford remains in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $80,000.

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