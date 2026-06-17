Blue Wahoos, Barons Postponed in Pensacola

Tuesday’s game at Blue Wahoos Stadium between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Birmingham Barons has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, June 17, with a pair of seven-inning games beginning at 4:05 p.m. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Fans planning to attend Tuesday’s postponed game can exchange their tickets for a future 2026 regular season home game of equal or lesser value at the Blue Wahoos Stadium ticket office. As stated on tickets, no refunds will be given, according to the Wahoos.

Fans with tickets to Wednesday’s regularly scheduled game will gain admittance to both games in the doubleheader, in the seats they have been assigned. Gates open at 3 p.m.