West Fraser Announces $70.25 Million Expansion In McDavid Following Tax Break Approval

he day after the Escambia County Commission approved a tax break for the West Fraser sawmill in McDavid, the company announced a $70.25 million expansion that will create 30 new jobs.

Thursday night, the commission approved an Economic Development Ad Valorem Tax Exemption (EDATE) for the company, giving the company a 70% ad valorem tax exemption over a five-year period. An EDATE under Florida law provides that new and expanding businesses may be exempted from ad valorem taxation. During the current fiscal year, the exemption will be worth $590,969.

The $70 million investment is planned for nearly $28 million in year one, $20.5 million in year two, $13.4 million in year three, and $8.3 million in year four, and the production jobs will have an average annual salary of $49,920 with a gross annual payroll of $10.7 million, according to paperwork West Fraser filed with Escambia County.

Less than 12 hours after the tax break approval, the FloridaWest Economic Development Alliance announced that West Fraser has invested $70.25 million in capital expenditures to expand its existing sawmill operation on Champion Drive, off Highway 29, McDavid. FloridaWest said the expansion will create 30 new “family-supporting jobs.”

“Escambia County offers strong, attractive business fundamentals for long‑term investment such as our McDavid lumber mill expansion,” said Chuck Watkins, vice president, Capital and Technology, West Fraser. “The area’s robust business climate, ample and sustainable fibre basket and skilled local workforce make it an excellent expansion opportunity for our McDavid lumber mill. Combined with quality community amenities and a long history in forestry, the region provides both the resources we need and a great place for our employees to live and work.”

FloridaWest said the company’s McDavid facility has been a cornerstone employer in the region and a key part of the community’s industrial base. The expansion at West Fraser’s McDavid sawmill includes significant capital investment in new construction and equipment upgrades designed to enhance the facility’s production capacity and operational efficiency. The project is expected to generate substantial economic activity across Escambia County, supporting local suppliers, contractors, and service providers.

“West Fraser has been a valued employer in northern Escambia County, and this expansion builds on their commitment,” said Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry. “Creating 30 new jobs with competitive wages in a more rural area of our community demonstrates our economic development efforts are serving the entire county, and I am proud to support it.”

“West Fraser’s continued investment in Escambia County sends a clear message that our community is competitive on the global stage,” said Chris Platé, chief executive officer of FloridaWest Economic Development Alliance. “Retaining and growing established employers is a cornerstone of our economic development strategy, and West Fraser’s decision to expand here is a powerful testament to the strength of our region’s value proposition for the forest products industry.”