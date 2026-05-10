Showers And Storms Remain Likely Through Monday

May 10, 2026

Stormy start to the week gives way to a stretch of sunshine and warming temperatures. Sunday will see building chances for rain, with thunderstorms becoming likely by late afternoon. This unsettled pattern continues through Monday before a cold front clears the area. By Tuesday, skies brighten and a dry, sunny trend takes hold for the remainder of the week, with afternoon highs climbing into the middle 80s by Friday and Saturday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 