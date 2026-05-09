Rain Likely Through Monday

A wet weekend is ahead for the North Escambia area as a stubborn weather pattern brings high rain chances through Monday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to be widespread Saturday and Sunday. A cold front will finally push through on Monday, clearing out the humidity and ushering in a beautiful, sunny stretch of weather with highs in the 80s for the remainder of the week.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7am. High near 77. South wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 81. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 54. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.