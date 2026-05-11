Rain Likely Late Afternoon, Early Evening; Sunny By Tuesday

May 11, 2026

The upcoming week across the region features a split personality. Early-week moisture brings a significant chance of afternoon thunderstorms and patchy morning fog, particularly through Monday evening. However, a drying trend takes hold by Tuesday, ushering in a string of mostly sunny days and clear nights with highs consistently reaching the mid-80s and lows dipping into the low 60s.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4 p.m.. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7 p.m.. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Calm wind.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 