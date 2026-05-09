Northview FFA Alumni, Member Selected As Finalists For State Awards

The Northview High School FFA Alumni has been selected as a finalist for the State Outstanding Alumni Chapter Award, and a member is also being honored individually.

Donnie Dixon is a finalist for State Outstanding Young Alumni Member.

The alumni chapter and individuals work to support the Northview High FFA chapter.

The finalists and winners will be recognized this June on stage at the 98th Florida FFA State Convention & Expo at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando.