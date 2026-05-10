Milbrandt Enchants, Praytor Hits Tater In Wahoos Win

May 10, 2026

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos won their second nailbiter in a row on Saturday night, beating the Rocket City Trash Pandas 1-0 thanks to a dominant pitching performance from Karson Milbrandt and a big swing from Sam Praytor.

Milbrandt (W, 2-1) completed 6.0 innings for the third consecutive start, scattering two harmless singles and two walks while striking out a season-high nine batters. In doing so, he lowered his ERA to a Southern League-leading 1.48.

Rocket City’s Austin Gordon (L, 1-3) was nearly as good, but surrendered a solo homer to Sam Praytor in the bottom of the fifth in what proved to be the game’s only run. Praytor, who was activated off the injured list on Thursday, finished 2-for-3 in his first Blue Wahoos game of the season.

Mason Vinyard contributed 2.0 scoreless innings of relief, and Kade Bragg (S, 1) worked a spotless ninth to finish off the combined three-hit shutout. It was Pensacola’s first shutout win of the season, and their first 1-0 win since August 1, 2025.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series against the Trash Pandas, and their longest homestand of the season, on Sunday afternoon.

written by Erik Bremer

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 