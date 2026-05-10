Man Caught On Camera Stealing Wire From I-10 Light Poles, FHP Says

May 10, 2026

Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested a man for allegedly stealing wire from light poles on I-10 in Escambia County.

Troopers were dispatched to a reported suspicious person on I-10 at mile marker 15, near Scenic Highway after a person was seen on FDOT cameras breaking into the interstate light poles and pulling wire from the poles.

Responding troopers located 42-year-old John Edward Stone, Jr. in possession of the tools required to open the pole access panels and cut the wires, and FHP said he was also in possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested and booked into the Escambia County jail on charges of felony criminal mischief, felony possession of burglary tools, misdemeanor drug equipment possession, and misdemeanor loitering and prowling. Stone remained in the Escambia County Jail early Sunday morning with bond set at $6,000.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 