Full Post Office Services Return To Walnut Hill For The First Time In Nearly Two Years

After nearly two years, full services are set to return to the Walnut Hill Post Office on Monday.

Beginning Monday, the post office will once again offer full shipping and receiving services.

“We are excited to finally be back to providing these services to the community,” said Cortney Owens, EREC manager of marketing and communications.

The Walnut Hill post office is officially known as a Contract Postal Unit, a small office located within the offices of the electric utility on Highway 99A across from Ernest Ward Middle School. It previously provided the Walnut Hill community with post office boxes, package pickup and shipping, and standard postal services like mailing and stamps.

The building was closed by EREC in August 2024, due to mold, and post office box customers were able to collect their mail from the U.S. Post Office on Main Street in McDavid. Post office box mail that was uncollected in McDavid was boxed in Walnut Hill on July 29, 2025, and EREC announced the reopening of its office and the post office. But no more mail was delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.

In February 2026, the USPS began delivering mail for boxes at the Walnut Hill post office. Any mail that requires a signature has to be picked up at the McDavid Post Office on Main Street because those require the use of a scanner the Walnut Hill location did not have.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.