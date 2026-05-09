Former Volunteer Coach Sentenced In Child Sexual Abuse Case

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to seven years in state prison after pleading no contest in a child sexual abuse case.

Bryan Anthony Parker, 58, entered the plea to charges of lewd, lascivious molestation against a victim between 12 and 16 and promoting sexual activity of a victim less than 16 years old. An additional charge of sexual assault was dismissed.

He will be on sexual offender probation for two years following his release.

Parker was arrested in August 2024 for sexually abusing an underage boy.

He had been a volunteer coach at St. John the Evangelist Catholic School in Pensacola.