Escambia Man Charged With Traveling To Meet A Minor At Nine Mile Restaurant

A 62-year-old man was arrested after allegedly traveling to a local Waffle Huse to meet a child for illegal sexual activity.

Billy Ray Rogers was arrested by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office last Wednesday at the Waffle House on East Nine Mile Road at 7 East Nine Mile Road, near North Palafox Street. He faces a felony charge of traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child. He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported disturbance at the Waffle House. An arriving deputy was met by a man who said he works for Predator Poachers, a Texas company that goes undercover to catch sexual predators. The company is not affiliated with local law enforcement.

Another Predator Poachers employee told deputies that he had been working undercover as a 13-year-old girl named “Miley.” The sheriff’s office said he provided printed copies of messages between the Miley persona and Rogers from TikTok and Telegram in which Rogers invited Miley over to his house. The company enlisted a Waffle House customer to message and call Rogers to see if he was coming to pick her up at the Waffle House, an arrest report states.

The Waffle House customer told deputies that Rogers said he did not want to be arrested because he is a 60-year-old man and she was just 13 years old. She then explained to Rogers that she walked from a friend’s house and it was dark, asking him to pick her up, and he pulled up to the restaurant door, according to the arrest report.

According to the ECSO report, Rogers spontaneously told a deputy “that he has child porn on his black phone and a computer” and he sent nude photos of himself to an underage female and wanted the girls to come to his place. The phone was seized and submitted into evidence. Child pornography charges were not immediately filed, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The ECSO report states that Rogers admitted “that he knew what he did was wrong,” that he knew Miley was 13 years old, and that he sent her a sexually explicit photo of himself.

Deputies reported that the alleged messages sent by Rogers to the 13-year-old decoy were explicit details of what he intended to do.

Rogers was interviewed by the ECSO Special Victims Unit (SVU) prior to being booked into the Escambia County Jail.