Escambia County Inspirational Student Heroes Honored
May 10, 2026
Cox Communications and the Escambia County Council of PTAs/PTSAs (ECCPTA) came together to recognize 52 remarkable students during the annual Cox Inspirational Student Hero Awards and ECCPTA Students of the Year Awards.
The students were honored for demonstrating strength, resilience, and perseverance while overcoming significant personal hardships. From navigating medical challenges and family loss to persevering through difficult personal circumstances, each student has remained committed to personal growth while inspiring classmates, educators, and school communities.
“Cox is honored to shine a spotlight on these extraordinary students whose courage and determination set an example for all of us,” said David Deliman, vice president of Cox’s Gulf Coast market. “Despite the obstacles they’ve faced, these young leaders continue to move forward with optimism and empathy. Their stories remind us of the power of resilience and community support.”
For more photo with North Escambia area students, families, and teachers, click here.
Students were selected by a committee of school leaders across Escambia County for their ability to persevere through adversity while showing measurable improvement and positively influencing those around them.
“The Escambia County Council on PTAs and PTSAs is proud to celebrate these 52 outstanding students from throughout our county,” said Melanie Gambill, president of the ECCPTA/PTSA. “Their determination, growth, and commitment to success reflect tremendous character. They are truly inspiring, and it is an honor to recognize their achievements.”
During the ceremony, each honoree was presented with a personalized engraved medallion and certificates of honor from United States Senators Ashley Moody, Rick Scott, United States Representative Jimmy Patronis, Florida State Senator Don Gaetz, and Florida State Representatives Alex Andrade and Michelle Salzman. The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners presented a proclamation congratulating all the honorees.
Escambia County’s Cox Inspirational Student Heroes/ECCPTA Students of the Year for 2026 are:
- A.K. Suter Elementary School – John Wasilenko
- Bellview Elementary School – Ava Thomas
- Bellview Middle School – NaKeem Burgess II
- Beulah Elementary School – Kennedy Conway
- Beulah Middle School – Ja’Karius Lewis
- Blue Angels Elementary School – Timothy “Tim” Hayes
- Booker T. Washington High School – Ja’Von Williams
- Bratt Elementary School – Shawn Lewis
- Brentwood Elementary School – Kova Sutton
- Brown Barge Middle School – Danielle “Dani” Reisnour
- Byrneville Elementary School – Blake Mathis
- C.A. Weis Elementary School – Zakiyah Jolly
- Cordova Park Elementary School – Maya Barker
- Ensley Elementary School – Camila Lara
- Ernest Ward Middle School – Lillian Trincher
- Escambia High School – William Mitchell
- Escambia Westgate Center – Chase Statam
- Ferry Pass Elementary School – Emma Bolton
- Ferry Pass Middle School – Samantha “Sam” Ross
- Global Learning Academy – SaRenity Walker
- Hellen Caro Elementary School – Mia Chapman
- Holm Elementary School – Aaliyah Watley
- Hope Horizon – Elementary – Graham Utter
- Hope Horizon – Secondary – Colton Hernandez
- Jim Allen Elementary School – Karter Davis
- Jim C. Bailey Middle School – Cristofer Garcia
- Kingsfield Elementary School – Samson Boardwyne
- Lincoln Park Elementary – Joshua Jones-Foster
- Lipscomb Elementary School – Oliver Wright
- Longleaf Elementary School – Ka’Myriah Stallworth
- McArthur Elementary School – Allyssa Elrod
- Molino Park Elementary – Ryder Phillips
- Montclair Elementary School – Phallon Samuel
- Myrtle Grove Elementary – Dylan Weyand
- N.B. Cook Elementary School – Julian-Reese McClung
- Navy Point Elementary School – Isaiah Nation
- Northview High School – Hannah Jerkins
- O.J. Semmes Elementary School – De’Andre “D.J.” White
- Oakcrest Elementary School – Jaylen Holmes
- Pensacola High School – Jai’Juan McBride
- Pine Forest High School – Ashton Young
- Pine Meadow Elementary School – Conner Warlick
- Pleasant Grove Elementary School – Ray’Una Moton
- Ransom Middle School – Jordan Bryant
- Scenic Heights Elementary School – Braylen Coleman
- Sherwood Elementary School – Makayla Giard
- Success Academy – Kaiden Richardson
- Tate High School – Macy Jensen
- Warrington Elementary School – Lina Weston
- West Florida High School – Zamauriyah Gilliam
- West Pensacola Elementary School – Tony Rand
- Workman Middle School – Jazelle Clother
Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
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