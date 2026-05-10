Escambia County Inspirational Student Heroes Honored

Cox Communications and the Escambia County Council of PTAs/PTSAs (ECCPTA) came together to recognize 52 remarkable students during the annual Cox Inspirational Student Hero Awards and ECCPTA Students of the Year Awards.

The students were honored for demonstrating strength, resilience, and perseverance while overcoming significant personal hardships. From navigating medical challenges and family loss to persevering through difficult personal circumstances, each student has remained committed to personal growth while inspiring classmates, educators, and school communities.

“Cox is honored to shine a spotlight on these extraordinary students whose courage and determination set an example for all of us,” said David Deliman, vice president of Cox’s Gulf Coast market. “Despite the obstacles they’ve faced, these young leaders continue to move forward with optimism and empathy. Their stories remind us of the power of resilience and community support.”

For more photo with North Escambia area students, families, and teachers, click here.

Students were selected by a committee of school leaders across Escambia County for their ability to persevere through adversity while showing measurable improvement and positively influencing those around them.

“The Escambia County Council on PTAs and PTSAs is proud to celebrate these 52 outstanding students from throughout our county,” said Melanie Gambill, president of the ECCPTA/PTSA. “Their determination, growth, and commitment to success reflect tremendous character. They are truly inspiring, and it is an honor to recognize their achievements.”

During the ceremony, each honoree was presented with a personalized engraved medallion and certificates of honor from United States Senators Ashley Moody, Rick Scott, United States Representative Jimmy Patronis, Florida State Senator Don Gaetz, and Florida State Representatives Alex Andrade and Michelle Salzman. The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners presented a proclamation congratulating all the honorees.

Escambia County’s Cox Inspirational Student Heroes/ECCPTA Students of the Year for 2026 are:

A.K. Suter Elementary School – John Wasilenko

Bellview Elementary School – Ava Thomas

Bellview Middle School – NaKeem Burgess II

Beulah Elementary School – Kennedy Conway

Beulah Middle School – Ja’Karius Lewis

Blue Angels Elementary School – Timothy “Tim” Hayes

Booker T. Washington High School – Ja’Von Williams

Bratt Elementary School – Shawn Lewis

Brentwood Elementary School – Kova Sutton

Brown Barge Middle School – Danielle “Dani” Reisnour

Byrneville Elementary School – Blake Mathis

C.A. Weis Elementary School – Zakiyah Jolly

Cordova Park Elementary School – Maya Barker

Ensley Elementary School – Camila Lara

Ernest Ward Middle School – Lillian Trincher

Escambia High School – William Mitchell

Escambia Westgate Center – Chase Statam

Ferry Pass Elementary School – Emma Bolton

Ferry Pass Middle School – Samantha “Sam” Ross

Global Learning Academy – SaRenity Walker

Hellen Caro Elementary School – Mia Chapman

Holm Elementary School – Aaliyah Watley

Hope Horizon – Elementary – Graham Utter

Hope Horizon – Secondary – Colton Hernandez

Jim Allen Elementary School – Karter Davis

Jim C. Bailey Middle School – Cristofer Garcia

Kingsfield Elementary School – Samson Boardwyne

Lincoln Park Elementary – Joshua Jones-Foster

Lipscomb Elementary School – Oliver Wright

Longleaf Elementary School – Ka’Myriah Stallworth

McArthur Elementary School – Allyssa Elrod

Molino Park Elementary – Ryder Phillips

Montclair Elementary School – Phallon Samuel

Myrtle Grove Elementary – Dylan Weyand

N.B. Cook Elementary School – Julian-Reese McClung

Navy Point Elementary School – Isaiah Nation

Northview High School – Hannah Jerkins

O.J. Semmes Elementary School – De’Andre “D.J.” White

Oakcrest Elementary School – Jaylen Holmes

Pensacola High School – Jai’Juan McBride

Pine Forest High School – Ashton Young

Pine Meadow Elementary School – Conner Warlick

Pleasant Grove Elementary School – Ray’Una Moton

Ransom Middle School – Jordan Bryant

Scenic Heights Elementary School – Braylen Coleman

Sherwood Elementary School – Makayla Giard

Success Academy – Kaiden Richardson

Tate High School – Macy Jensen

Warrington Elementary School – Lina Weston

West Florida High School – Zamauriyah Gilliam

West Pensacola Elementary School – Tony Rand

Workman Middle School – Jazelle Clother

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.