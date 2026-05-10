Escambia Animal Shelter Offering Free Cat And Dog Adoptions

The Escambia County animal shelter is offering free adoptions for cats and dogs one year older through Sunday, May 17 for the 10th anniversary of the Bissell Pet Foundation “Empty the Shelters” event.

A $15 licensing fee will be applied to all adoptions for Escambia County residents. To see a full list of adoptable pets in Escambia County, visit 24petconnect.com.

The adoption fee for pets younger than one year old will be $50 for puppies and $25 for kittens.

The Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center is located at 200 W. Fairfield Drive. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.