Century Nonprofit Awarded $10,000 Dollar General Literacy Foundation Grant

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded a $10,000 grant to a Century nonprofit for a family literacy project.

The funds were awarded to the Extra Mile Club Str8 Up for the project “Families Getting Out of the Rat Race A Family Financial Literacy”.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation annually awards grants to public schools, libraries and nonprofit organizations within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center. Since its founding 33 years ago by Dollar General’s former CEO, Cal Turner, Jr., the DGLF has awarded more than $292 million to literacy efforts across the country.

“Since the Foundation’s inception in 1993, our focus has remained on making meaningful investments in students, teachers, and the organizations that support literacy and learning at every stage of life,” said Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “We are grateful for the impact teachers and educators make every day and are excited to have another record setting year of helping expand literacy access for learners of all ages. These funds will help educators enhance their instruction and create opportunities that help empower students to reach their full potential.”

Other grants were awarded in Northwest Florida: $3,000 for the Destin Library and $5,550 to the Fort Walton Beach Library.

Pictured: Pastor Evelyn Deterville opened the Extra Mile Club St8 Up Soul Train Club in April 2025 in Century. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.