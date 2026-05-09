Canvas Platform, Used By Escambia Schools, Was Hacked

The Escambia County Public School system has been identified as one of approximately 9,000 educational institutions caught in a sweeping cybersecurity breach involving the Canvas learning management platform.

The hacking group named ShinyHunters claimed responsibility for the Canvas breach, which brought the platform down earlier this week.

“While Canvas is currently operational, some components have been disabled as a precaution. Instructional staff has been given access to several immediate instructional alternatives, in order to mitigate the possibility of any disruption to the educational process,” Escambia County Public Schools said Friday.

Canvas is also used locally by the University of West Florida, Pensacola State College, and to a limited degree, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. ECSO does not use Canvas for any day-to-day law enforcement purposes, but in education and training.

Instructure said it does not appear that social security numbers, birthdays, or passwords were compromised. The company said compromised information may include names, email addresses, student ID numbers, and messages exchanged using Canvas.