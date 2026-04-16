Worship And Witness: Fields Of Faith Held At Northview High School

A large crowd attended the Northview High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes Fields of Faith service Wednesday evening in the school’s Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium.

“This is what needs to be happening in our world,” Pastor Ted Bridges of Walnut Hill Baptist Church told those gathered for the worship service. “It is for us to take out into a lost and dying world.”

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The event included praise and worship music and concluded with people forming a prayer circle on the Northview football field. There was also an Easter Egg hunt for the children in attendance.

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Fields of Faith is a national student-led initiative. “Students invite, pray for, share with, and challenge their peers to read the Bible and follow Jesus Christ. An athletic field provides a neutral, rally point where a community can come together,” according to national organizers.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.