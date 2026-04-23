Williams Fans 10 In 4-2 Wahoos Loss To Biscuits

April 23, 2026

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos fell 4-1 to the Montgomery Biscuits on Wednesday night despite a career-high 10 strikeouts from starting pitcher Alex Williams.

Williams (L, 0-3) surrendered three early home runs that proved to be the difference in the game, but led a Pensacola pitching performance that kept the Biscuits to only a single in their final six innings.

Will Simpson opened the scoring for the Biscuits with a two-run homer to left field, and Xavier Isaac followed immediately after with a solo shot of his own for a 3-0 Montgomery lead. Mac Horvath led off the second inning with a solo homer to extend the lead to 4-0.

The Blue Wahoos got a run back in the fifth inning thanks to an infield error and an RBI double from Garret Forrester, but that would be all the damage done against Jack Kartsonas (W, 1-1). The Biscuits starter worked 5.0 innings allowing just an unearned run on four hits.

After 2.0 scoreless innings of relief from Luis Palacios, the Blue Wahoos drew the score to 4-2 in the eighth inning when Forrester was hit by a pitch and scored on a two-out RBI single from Michael Snyder. That would be their final threat, as Derrick Edington (S, 2) worked around a two-out single in the ninth to lock down the save.

Gage Miller extended his hitting streak to a team-high eight games with a third-inning single.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Biscuits with a doubleheader on Thursday.

written by Erik Bremer

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 