Warm And Dry Conditions Persist All Week

Conditions remain warm and throughout the week as North Escambia sees a stretch of mostly sunny skies with highs climbing into the mid-80s. While early morning patchy fog may slow things down through Monday, clear nights and light winds will dominate the region, providing dry conditions until at least next weekend.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.

Monday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 86.