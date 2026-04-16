Tate High Army JROTC Earns Historic Honors At State Competition

Tate High School’s Army JROTC program achieved historic success at the Sixth Brigade Florida State Drill Team and Color Guard Competition in Orlando this past weekend. Competing against roughly 120 of the state’s top programs, the Aggie cadets secured two prestigious third-place finishes.

Tate High School’s honors included:

3rd Place – Female Platoon Regulation

3rd Place – Female Squad Unarmed Regulation

Led by Army Instructors Major Hill and Master Sergeant Kyser, the program continues its mission of developing leadership, citizenship, and personal responsibility.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.