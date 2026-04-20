Sunshine and 80s Rule the Work Week Forecast

Spring warmth is settling into the North Escambia area this week, with temperatures steadily climbing into the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. While the first half of the week remains dry and pleasant, a shift in the weather pattern by Friday afternoon introduces a chance of showers and thunderstorms that will likely linger throughout the upcoming weekend.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.