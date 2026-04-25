Rain Likely For Saturday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1 p.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m., then a chance of showers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Patchy fog after 3 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 a.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light east wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest in the evening.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.