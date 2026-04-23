Paul Francis Rydzowski

Paul Francis Rydzowski, 70, of Wing, Ala., died as the result of an accident near his home on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

Mr. Rydzowski was born Nov. 9, 1955 in Century, Escambia, Fla. to Ramon Francis Rydzowski and Gloria Marie Fleming Rydzowski. He worked all his life, beginning in grade school working in his grandparent’s grocery store. During his adult working years Paul began his career at Ingalls Ship Building in Pascagoula, Miss.; he then worked as a salesman at Stanton’s in Century, Fla.; next he worked at CSX Railroad for 18 years; and finally retired after 22 as a Lieutenant in the Florida Department of Corrections in Crestview, Fla. He also worked weekends and off hours as security for FDOT roadside rest area on I-10.

Paul possessed a giant heart and loved his family deeply. He took great pride in maintaining the appearance of his yard and surrounding areas. He saw it more as a fun activity than a chore that must be done. In addition, he also highly valued being a good neighbor and helping anyone in need. He loved nature, the simple things in life, sitting on the back porch, drinking coffee and watching deer eat acorns. He was a hard-core Alabama fan and loved stock car racing. He was active in his church and a respected member of the community.

Mr. Rydzowski is survived by his wife, Karen Cook Rydzowski of 21 years; one son, Ronald William “Ronny” (Robin) Rydzowski of Satsuma, Ala.; one daughter, Elizabeth Anne “Beth” (Dwayne) Higdon of Brewton, Ala; two stepsons, Eric (Tabitha) McLeod, Brandon (Leah) Adams; five grandchildren, Joseph Rydzowski, Emma Rydzowski, Stephanie Whatley, Troy Rydzowski Higdon and Chloe Higdon; four step-grandchildren, Shawn McLeod, Trent McLeod, Hunter Adams and A.J. Reed; and brother, Steven Ray (Donna) Rydzowski of McDavid, Fla.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one daughter, Charity Joanne “Sissy” Rydzowski Polk.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, April 24, at Union Hill Church of Christ in Wing. The funeral will be at the church with Brother Pat Brinn and the Pastor Jarrod Knoll officiating. Burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Troy Rydzowski Higdon, Trent McLeod, Joseph Rydzowski, Shawn McLeod, Nick Higdon and Micheal Stanford

Honorary pallbearer will be Hunter Adams.