Northview Varsity And JV Defeat Jay (With Gallery)

Northview 7, Jay 2

Mikayla McAnally earned the win for Northview in seven innings, giving up three hits and two unearned runs while striking out seven and walking none. Samford took the loss for Jay in seven, surrendering six hits and seven runs (five earned), walking six and striking out two.

McAnally led at the plate, going 2-4. Burkette and Stuckey each had two RBIs.

Up next, Northview will host Niceville on Monday.

For JV action photos, click here.

Northview 15, Jay 6 (JV)

The Northview junior varsity defeated the Jay Royals 15-6 on Thursday afternoon in Jay.

Katie Jones went 3-3 for Northview at bat to lead the Chiefs. Brooklynn Allen, Natalia Morales, Kiley Webb, and Brooklynn Bowen each added one hit for Northview.

Allen was in the circle for two innings for Northview, giving up two hits and three runs (two earned) while striking out five and walking two. Sophia Ikner went for one inning, surrendering one hit and three runs (one earned), walking one and striking out three.

For Jay, Henie Macht took the loss in seven, allowing seven hits and 15 runs, striking out one and walking five.

Raegan Land, Macht, and Caroline McLellan each had one hit for the JV Royals.

Photos by Mary Land for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.