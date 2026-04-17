Northview Domates Baker To Advance To District Final Against Jay

The Northview Chiefs dominated the Baker Gators 14-2 on Thursday afternoon in the Rural District 1 semifinals. Grayson Burns earned the win for the Northview Chiefs, surrendering three hits and two runs (zero earned) over five innings, striking out four and walking none.

Grayden Sheffield led the Chiefs at the plate, going 3-for-3. Cole Davis and Burns each had three RBIs for Northview.

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No. 1 Northview will take on No. 2 Jay in the district final on Friday at 7 p.m. at Central High School. Jay held off Central 7-5 Thursday night.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.