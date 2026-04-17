Molino And Cantonment Suspects Charged After Stolen Guns Surface in Delaware

A Molino man and a Cantonment man are facing multiple felony charges after an investigation into stolen firearms led authorities from Florida to Delaware.

Christopher Michael Spruill, 30, of Molino, was arrested following a foot pursuit in a West Nine Mile Road parking lot . Spruill was wanted for a late February burglary at the Eight Mile Creek Road home of his step-parents, where six firearms were reportedly stolen from a bedroom closet and a garage toolbox . Following his arrest, deputies also found a fanny pack containing suspected synthetic cannabinoids (spice), a scale, and distribution baggie, according to an arrest report. Spruill wass charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, six counts of grand theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a synthetic cannabinoid with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation expanded when Spruill admitted to investigators that he had taken five of the firearms to a residence near Olive Road and given four of them to a man named “Robert” in exchange for an $1,100 loan . Later, a detective from the New Castle County Division of Police in Delaware contacted local investigators after recovering one of the stolen weapons—a Windham AR-15—during a domestic violence search warrant at a home.

Delaware authorities also executed a search warrant on the Delaware suspect’s cellphone, uncovering text messages that linked the stolen guns to Cameron Edmond Edgecumbe, 32, of Cantonment, the arrest report states. The messages, dated between detailed Edgecumbe purchasing a black N-PAP AK-47 and a Taurus Judge .410 revolver from the Delaware man while he was in Pensacola . In the exchange, Edgecumbe reportedly acknowledged the risk of the transaction, stating, “I know, I know its Illegal in our hands”.

Edgecumbe was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted Florida felon.

Both suspects were booked into the Escambia County Jail, where Spruill is held with bond set at $86,000 and Edgecumbe remains with bond set at $50,000.