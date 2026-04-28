Michael Richard ‘Mike’ Caraway

Michael Richard “Mike” Caraway, 53, of Canoe, AL., passed away on April 17, 2026, in Atmore, AL. He was born on December 27, 1972, to Collin “Pete” Caraway and Mary “Janie” Caraway.

Mike was a Correctional Officer and a Shriner. He enjoyed gardening and hanging out with friends and family.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Maggie Pearl Caraway.

Mike is survived by his parents; his daughter, Girdielene Ella Wade Caraway; his sisters, Vicky (Jerry) Timothy, Sandra Caraway (David) Brown; his brother, William (Debbie)Caraway, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private Funeral Services were held on Monday, April 27, 2026, with Pastor Richard Daniel officiating. Interment followed at Caraway Family Cemetery in McCullough, AL.

Johnson-Quimby was in charge of arrangements.