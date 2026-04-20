Mary Graham Haas

Mary Graham Haas passed away on April 16, 2026 at 100 years and 5 months of age.

Born November 15, 1925 to Walker A. Graham and Nancy Lula Graham in Mt. Olive, Alabama, she later became a longtime resident of Cantonment, Florida where she had a career in nursing.

Mary was a faithful member of St. Jude’s Catholic Church of Cantonment, as well as an active member of the Pensacola Quilter Guild. Among her enjoyments were sewing, crocheting, knitting, and the delight of sharing fresh blueberries with her families and friends.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, William Haas.

Mary is survived by her nieces and nephews, Faye Abbs, Margie Wolfe, Jerry Graham, Linda Morris, Tommy (Liz) Graham, Cheryl Booker, Peggy (Chuck) Folmar, Wayne Baldwin, James (Brenda) Graham, Nancy Davis, and Alfred Graham; her granddaughter, Janet Cavallaro; her great-nieces; her great-nephews; and her friends and neighbors.

A funeral service will be held at 11: 00 a.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North with Bishop Holley officiating. Burial will follow in Spruell Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. prior to service.