Library Winter Book Sale Is Saturday And Sunday
April 25, 2026
The Friends of the West Florida Public Library 2026 Spring Big Book Sale is continuing on Saturday and Sunday at the Downtown Library.
The big book sale is for readers of all ages with books, audiobooks, CDs, and DVDs. Selections cover a wide variety of genres including plenty of family-friendly options.
Sale Highlights:
- Saturday, April 25, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Sunday, April 26, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm – $7.00 for a bag of books
- Location: Downtown Library, 239 N. Spring St., Pensacola
- Admission: Saturday and Sunday’s admission is FREE for all shoppers.
- Items for Sale: Hardback and softback Books (Fiction, nonfiction, mysteries, biographies, Young Adult, children’s), Paperbacks, Religious, Foreign Language, Travel, Crafts, Holidays and Cooking. The Collectors’ Corner features books by local authors, books about our area/history and specialty books (all individually priced). Multimedia includes CDs, DVDs, Vinyl and Audio Books.
- Cash or Credit Cards accepted.
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