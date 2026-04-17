Grand Opening Date Set For Improved Beulah Regional Park

A grand opening date has been set for the Beulah Regional Park.

The public is invited to a grand opening and ribbon cutting event on Friday, May 1 at 10 a.m. The event will take place at the park, located at 7820 Mobile Highway.

“I’m very excited to reopen Beulah Regional Park to the public, which is now better than ever after numerous upgrades and new amenities,” District 1 Commissioner Steve Stroberger said. “This park is a staple in the Beulah community, and I look forward to seeing families and children of all ages enjoy the new splash pad, pickleball courts, basketball court upgrades, and the many other improvements we’ve made throughout the park. I’d like to thank our Parks and Recreation staff for their hard work on this project, along with the public for their patience as the work was completed. I hope the Beulah community is proud of their new and improved park and will enjoy it for many years to come.”

Improvements to Beulah Regional Park include four new pickleball courts, a new splash pad, new basketball goals, new picnic table pavilions and grills, new fencing, and more. Several ADA upgrades were also made throughout the park, including the addition of two new ADA-compliant parking spaces, sidewalks to and from the parking lot, and improved connectivity to the existing amenities.

Drainage enhancements were also completed throughout the park to minimize areas with standing water and improve overall park aesthetics.

Additional upgrades were completed at the Beulah Senior Citizen Center, including a new basketball court, playground, and walking track resurfacing.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.