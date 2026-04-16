Free Supplies And Resources: North Escambia Baby Shower Is Saturday In Century

The Escambia County Healthy Start Coalition and the Florida Department of Health in Escambia County are partnering with various family support organizations to host the third North Escambia Baby Shower in Century on Saturday.

The event is designed to connect families who are pregnant, newly postpartum, or have children ages 0 to 3 with essential resources, supplies, and education to support their health and wellness.

The North Escambia Baby Shower will be held inside the Century Community Center (Ag Building) from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Organizers said, “More than ever, families struggle to access community resources and connections that can aid their journey through parenthood. The North Escambia Baby Shower will help provide much-needed baby items in addition to resources from the vendors present. Caregivers will have the opportunity to learn the basics of keeping themselves and their babies healthy.”

Registration is not required for the event, which is first-come, first-served while supplies last.

Editor’s note: The North Escambia Baby Shower is not affiliated with NorthEscambia.com.