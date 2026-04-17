Free Compost Available At Escambia County Equestrian Center

The Escambia County Equestrian Center has announced the availability of free compost for local residents. The material, which consists of horse manure and wood shavings, is being offered exclusively for personal use.

The program is structured as a self-service initiative. Interested individuals are required to bring their own shovels and containers, as the facility does not provide loading assistance.

Operational Guidelines

To ensure the orderly distribution of the material, the Equestrian Center has outlined several specific regulations:

No Heavy Machinery: The use of personal or facility equipment, such as tractors or skid steers, is strictly prohibited. All loading must be done manually.

The use of personal or facility equipment, such as tractors or skid steers, is strictly prohibited. All loading must be done manually. Non-Commercial Use Only: The compost is intended for private residential use; commercial hauling and the resale of the material are not permitted.

The compost is intended for private residential use; commercial hauling and the resale of the material are not permitted. Material Restrictions: Officials stated that the public is only authorized to remove compost. Taking any other materials from the property is strictly forbidden.

Location and Access

The compost is located at the rear of the property in a large clearing within the wooded area.

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