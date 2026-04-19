Four Charged In Saturday Morning Alabama Prison Smuggling Attempt

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) successfully thwarted a coordinated contraband smuggling attempt at Fountain Correctional Facility during the early hours of Saturday.

The operation began around 1 a.m. when a trespasser was detected and subsequently apprehended by an ADOC K-9 unit. Simultaneously, the Atmore Police Department conducted a related traffic stop, resulting in the arrest of two additional suspects and the recovery of two firearms. During the operation, correctional staff recovered multiple contraband packages containing approximately 750 grams of marijuana, 15 cell phones, and one knife.

The suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Escambia County Detention Facility.

DeJa Johnson faces several charges, including attempting to commit a controlled substance crime, prohibited activities, promoting prison contraband first and second degree, possession of marijuana first degree, being a certain person forbidden to possess a firearm, and chemical endangerment.

Savion Gilchrist was charged with attempting to commit a controlled substance crime, prohibited activities, promoting prison contraband first and second degree, possession of marijuana first degree, and being a certain person forbidden to possess a firearm.

A third suspect, a juvenile, was also taken into custody but was not identified due to their age. Inmate Justin Hoyle is facing both criminal charges and administrative disciplinary action for his involvement; Hoyle is serving a 20 year sentence out of Lee County for robbery first degree.

“This operation is the result of strong teamwork and a proactive approach taken to ensure the security of ADOC facilities. I want to thank every staff member and agency involved for their swift and coordinated response. ADOC has zero tolerance for contraband or those who attempt to introduce it into any of our facilities. We will continue to identify, disrupt, and hold accountable anyone involved in these criminal activities,” said ADOC Commissioner John Q. Hamm.

Pictured: (L-R): Savion Gilchrist, DeJa Johnson, and inmate Justin Hoyle.