Florida Gas Prices Top $4 For The First Time In Four Years, AAA Says

Florida gas prices are now above $4 per gallon for the first time in four years. The state average surged 28 cents last week, reaching a high of $4.23 per gallon, before declining three cents through the weekend.

In Escambia County, the average price was actually the cheapest in Florida at $3.91 per gallon. A low of $2.84 was available in North Escambia on Sunday at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

“The average Florida driver now pays about $20 more to fill up than a month ago,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA The Auto Club Group. “Gas prices are climbing quickly because crude oil prices are surging as the conflict with Iran disrupts global fuel supplies. With the Strait of Hormuz still largely closed, ongoing uncertainty continues to push energy markets and prices higher.”

Crude oil prices have risen nearly 60 percent since the start of the conflict. Last week, oil prices moved into triple digits for the first time in four years. That matters because roughly half of what drivers pay at the pump is driven by the cost of crude oil.

On Thursday, U.S. crude oil prices settled at $111.54 per barrel. That marked a 12 percent increase, or nearly $12 per barrel, from the previous week. This increase could trigger another round of rising gas prices in the coming days.

In total, Florida gas prices have jumped as much as $1.35 per gallon over the past month, rising from $2.88 per gallon to more than $4.20. That represents a 47% increase in just one month and adds roughly $20 to the cost of filling a 15 gallon gas tank. Sunday’s state average of $4.21 per gallon was 25 cents more than a week ago, 97 cents more than last month, $1.01 per gallon more than this time last year.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.